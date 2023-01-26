Ex-Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett hired by Jets as OC

Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t unemployed for long.

Exactly one month after the former head coach was fired by the Denver Broncos, he was hired by the New York Jets as an offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Thursday (via Jets Wire).

Even before the Jets hired Hackett, speculation that New York might pursue quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason had already begun. That speculation will only increase now that the Jets have hired one of Rodgers’ favorite coaches.

Hackett went 4-11 with the Broncos before being fired with two games remaining in his first season on the job. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg then went 1-1 in the final two games of the season.

Hackett was expected to help Denver turn its offense around last year, but the unit seemingly took a step backward instead. The Broncos averaged just 15.5 points per game under Hackett and then averaged 27.5 points per game with Justin Outten calling plays in the final two weeks of the season.

Hackett will return to Empower Field at Mile High next season — the Jets are among Denver’s opponents in 2023.

