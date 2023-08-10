Ex-Broncos DL Shelby Harris signs with new team

Shelby Harris won’t be returning to the Denver Broncos, at least not in 2023.

Harris has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. The veteran defensive lineman will now play for his third team in three years.

Harris can earn “up to” $5.25 million through incentives, but it’s unclear what his base salary will be this year. As a player with seven accrued seasons, the league minimum salary for Harris is $1.165 million.

After losing Eyioma Uwazurike to an indefinite suspension for gambling, the Broncos brought in Harris for a free agent visit last month. Harris ended up leaving the visit without a deal and he will now land in Cleveland instead.

Harris, 31, played in Denver from 2017-2021, totaling 203 tackles, 44 quarterback hits, 25 pass breakups and 21.5 sacks in 75 games. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last year as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

The Broncos released their first depth chart of 2023 this week and Jonathan Harris is listed as a starting defensive end across from Zach Allen.

