Ex-Broncos DL Haggai Ndubuisi signs with Commanders

The Washington Commanders have signed former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Ndubuisi (6-7, 323 pounds) is a Nigerian player who participated in Osi Umenyiora’s UpRise Academy program in Africa before being invited to an international NFL combine in London in 2021.

Ndubuisi joined the league’s IPP program in 2022 and he was allocated to the Arizona Cardinals. After spending preseason in Arizona that year, Ndubuisi was later allocated to the Broncos in 2023.

After practicing as an offensive lineman in Arizona, Ndubuisi switched to the defensive line in Denver. He spent all of the 2023 campaign on the Broncos’ practice squad, but Ndubuisi was not signed to a reserve/future contract at the end of the season.

Ndubuisi had a brief stint with the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in February before joining the Commanders earlier this week. He will continue playing as a defensive lineman.

The NFL has given each team an extra spot on the offseason roster for international players and an extra spot on each practice squad for an international player this season. Denver worked out Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit last month, but he opted to join the Kansas City Chiefs instead.

With Ndubuisi moving on, the Broncos have an open spot for an international player in 2024.

