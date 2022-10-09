Ex-Broncos DE Derek Wolfe: ‘We got catfished by all of the hype’

When the Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason and gave him a big contract extension, there was plenty of optimism that Wilson would help turn the offense around and make the Broncos contenders again.

That optimism led to hype, and the hype got out of control, with some pundits even starting Super Bowl chatter, and Nathaniel Hackett was even named a potential candidate to win Coach of the Year.

After five games, former defensive lineman Derek Wolfe feels like he was catfished by the offseason hype.

Things are getting real ugly. Talk about a let down. I feel like we got catfished by all of the hype. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) October 7, 2022

After Wilson threw a terrible interception against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Wolfe scoffed that’s what the team bought for $240 million.

That’s what’s $240m gets ya. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) October 7, 2022

Wolfe mimicked fans booing the offense, too.

Boooooo — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) October 7, 2022

They were harsh tweets from Wolfe, but relatable for many fans in Denver. Wilson was expected to be the team’s new Peyton Manning. Instead, he’s ranked among the worst QBs in the league through the first five weeks.

There’s still time for the Broncos to turn things around, but as Wolfe noted, things aren’t looking good.

List

5 takeaways from Broncos' ugly loss to Colts in Week 5

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire