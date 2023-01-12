Ex-Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett might end up back with Packers

After starting the 2010 season with a 3-9 and getting caught cheating in London, the Denver Broncos fired former head coach Josh McDaniels. Just one season later, McDaniels was back with the New England Patriots.

Nathaniel Hackett might follow a similar route.

Before joining the Broncos last year, Hackett served as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021. Hackett was fired 15 games into the 2022 season with a 4-11 record.

Earlier this week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur hinted at the possibility of Hackett potentially returning to Green Bay.

“I think I’ve definitely entertained all that,” LaFleur said Monday, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “I think you can never have enough great coaches, and certainly you guys know how I feel about Nathaniel and the job he did here. But again, just getting started into the evaluation phase. I did talk to him after he got let go in Denver. I know that he needs some family time as well.”

The Broncos, meanwhile, appear to be targeting experienced coach candidates after three failed first-time head coaches. Denver has seven candidates so far and five of them have experience as head coaches in the NFL.

