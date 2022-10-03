Ex-Broncos CB Chris Harris calls out RB Melvin Gordon after latest fumble

The fumbles just keep coming for Melvin Gordon.

The Denver Broncos running back has now fumbled in five-straight games dating back to last season. He fumbled on his very first carry against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and the ball was recovered by the Raiders and returned for a touchdown in a game-changing play.

Broncos fans are understandably upset about Gordon’s latest blunder, which marked his 11th fumble in 35 games with Denver. At least one former player is frustrated, too.

Chris Harris, who wore No. 25 with the Broncos from 2011-2019, doesn’t seem to be happy with Gordon fumbling while wearing his old number.

Idk How bruh got that 25 on he fumble every week — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 2, 2022

Former Denver defensive lineman Shelby Harris took a very different approach on Twitter, noting that Gordon is “one of the best backs in the league.” Harris went on to say some fans are “garbage” to react the way they do to player mistakes.

@Melvingordon25 one of the best backs in the league most NFL players know that commentators and some fans are garbage. Y’all love him when he doing amazing but can’t help but jump on my dawg when things get tough — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 3, 2022

Gordon’s fumbles are certainly a concern, but the Broncos might need to lean on him in the coming weeks if Javonte Williams’ knee injury is serious.

The running back has to do a better job holding onto the ball if he wants to keep his role in Denver’s offense.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire