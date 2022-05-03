Ex-Broncos CB Bryce Callahan signing 1-year deal with Chargers

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Jordan Schultz.

Callahan (5-9, 188 pounds) signed with the Chicago Bears as a college free agent out of Rice following the 2015 NFL draft. He went on to become one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league, spending four years in Chicago.

Callahan became a free agent in 2019 and signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Broncos. He missed all of his first season in Denver while recovering from complications from foot surgery, but he was a top cornerback for the Broncos in 2020, starting 10 games.

Callahan was an important cornerback for Denver again last season, but he missed six games due to injury. In his three-year run with the Broncos, Callahan missed more games (28) than he played in (21).

Callahan was productive when healthy, breaking up nine passes, grabbing two interceptions and recording a sack. He’ll turn 31 in October.

