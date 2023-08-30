Ex-Bronco Melvin Gordon cut by Ravens

The NFL roster cut deadline was at 2 pm Tuesday, and among the hundreds of cut casualties is a familiar name for Denver Broncos fans.

Ex-Bronco running back Melvin Gordon was one of the cuts from the Baltimore Ravens after training camp and the preseason.

Gordon played with Denver from 2020-2023. In the middle of 2023, Gordon was ignominiously released because of fumbling issues. After being released by the Broncos, he signed with the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, although he never played a down in a Chiefs uniform.

The Baltimore Ravens were the fourth team that Gordon had signed with in his career, and is the most recent stop for the journeyman back, who was once a 1,000-yard rusher as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The biggest question mark for Gordon will be who will be the “lucky” team he signs with next, unless he retires from the game in the meantime.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire