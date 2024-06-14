Ex Brazil & Atletico Madrid Defender Looks Back On Inter Milan Spell: ‘Sad Not To Win Any Trophies, But Happy To Contribute To Their Rebirth’

Former Brazil defender Miranda says he’s sad not to have won any trophies at Inter Milan, but still happy to have helped lay the groundwork.

The 39-year-old spoke to Gianlucadimarzio.com. He looked back on his four years spent with the Nerazzurri.

Miranda joined Inter from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015.

When he joined, the Brazilian had already made a name for himself within European football. He had been an important part of the Atletico team that had won the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final.

And Miranda’s performances in an Inter shirt did largely meet expectations.

During his first season at the club, the Brazilian made an instant impact in improving the defensive solidity under Roberto Mancini during the 2015-16 season.

And then after a 2016-17 season which was a very erratic one for Inter as a whole, Miranda enjoyed a very positive campaign in the 2017-18 season.

The Brazilian formed a formidable partnership with Milan Skriniar in the Slovakian’s first season at Inter.

Miranda then left Inter in the summer of 2019.

That was the same campaign that Antonio Conte came in. In Conte’s first season in charge, Inter reached the Europa League final. And in the coach’s second, the Nerazzurri won the Serie A title.

That was Inter’s first Scudetto in over a decade.

And since Conte left in 2021, Inter have won six more trophies under Simone Inzaghi – culminating in the Serie A title – as well as reaching the Champions League final.

Miranda Looks Back On Time At Inter Milan: “Sad Not To Have Won Trophies, Happy To Have Helped”

Former defender Miranada said that “I think I always gave everything.”

“Helping Inter qualify for the Champions League after missing out for a lot of years.”

“It was my Inter that laid the foundations,” the Brazilian said. “And then after I left, the team has grown a lot.”

“And I’m proud of it,” Miranda continued.

“It’s nice to know that I was there at the beginning of this journey.”

Miranda then admitted that “I would have liked to win a Scudetto, or some other trophy, with the Nerazzurri.”

“I still feel sad knowing that I was at a great club like Inter for four years without winning anything.”

“But to win trophies, you have to start the journey somewhere,” the 39-year-old reflected.

“And I helped sow the seeds for the great Inter of today.”

The Brazilian then said that “For me, Inter are at the top level.”

“Against Atletico, all they were missing was a bit of luck. And if they had won that match, they would have reached the final.”

The former Brazilian international, who played for both Inter and Atletico, recalled that “I was there in Madrid.”

“And that evening, the team was just unlucky.”

“I’m convinced that next season Inter will be even more competitive,” Miranda said. “With the addition of two top players in Zielinski and Taremi.”

“And then they can aspire to win something even bigger.”

The Brazilian said that “They can begin a cycle in Italy.”

“But for me, it would be even better if they won the Champions League. Because that’s the natural habitat of the Nerazzurri.”

“And they’re a club that also have to aim to win that trophy.”

Miranda noted that Inter “Have already won three. But they can win even more.”

“Of course, a bit of luck is necessary.”

“But it’s better to win one Champions League than ten Italian league titles,” Miranda argued.