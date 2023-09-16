Ex-Boston player Rasheed Wallace on his favorite NCAA moments

Most fans of the Boston Celtics do not think much if at all about the college years of former Celtic Rasheed Wallace.

However, the Philadelphia native was quite enamored with his NCAA playing days at the University of North Carolina. Wallace played two seasons for the Tar Heels after being named the USA Today’s High School Player of the Year. He averaged 13 points and 7.4 rebounds per game with UNC over that stretch.

Thinking back on that era during a recent episode of his “That’s What Sheed Said!” Underdog NBA podcast, Wallace took us on a trip down memory lane to a Final Four game in 1995. North Carolina faced the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Kingdom in Seattle. The unusual venue for basketball was better known for hosting Seattle Mariners baseball games.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say about one of the most momentous games of his still-young basketball career.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire