Ex-Boston guard Jeff Teague’s favorite dunk was on a fellow Celtics alum

Pretty much any player in the NBA who can dunk has one they will always remember, even if it is the only dunk they have ever pulled off. And for former Boston Celtics floor general Jeff Teague, his favorite flush happens to have happened on a fellow Celtics alum.

Speaking on his “Club 520” podcast, Teague opened up about that dunk. “My favorite dunk … was on Ray Allen. I only like that because (Kevin Garnett) was talking so bad. And when I dunked on him, then I airballed the game-winner!” he added (h/t Lex Diamond), laughing. “KG followed me to the tunnel (saying) ‘Don’t ever (expletive) with the basketball gods!'”

“I’m trying to run to the back of the tunnel like, ‘My fault, y’all!'” he added, cracking up a bit while he told the story. “Everybody’s mad at me, you just hear KG (yelling) ‘Don’t mess, (expletive)!'”

We would probably laugh too had we emerged unscathed from such an interaction — the Big Ticket was quite the imposing figure in those days; no word on how Allen took being put on the poster that sparked the exchange, though.

