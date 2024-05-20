Ex-Bluebird Josh Murphy's career turnaround after 'tough few years'

[Getty Images]

Former Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy has spoken of his delight at the prospect of playing Championship football again after a "tough few years" in his career.

Murphy, 29, scored both goals as Oxford United secured promotion to the second tier with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

It means Murphy will potentially face his former club, who paid around £11 million for his services in 2018.

Murphy was released by the Bluebirds after an underwhelming four year spell at the club and has since been rebuilding his career at the Kassam Stadium.

"I've always believed in myself. I had a tough couple of years, had a tough year last year and the few years before that were tough, so it was either sink or swim and today I've swam. I'm just buzzing," Murphy told BBC Radio Oxford after the final.

"I remember being booed off last season, so its been some turnaround.

"It's crazy, my brother sent a text in to our family group chat, 'this last time last year I got told to find another club' and now I've just got the club their objective of getting promoted, so I'm just lost for words.

"I'm just buzzing for the boys and the fans. We are all going to be playing Championship football next year".

Murphy's contract is set to expire next month and so far no extension has been agreed.

"I want to play as high as I can, I think I owe it to myself, I owe it to my family and I think I owe it to the club," added Murphy.

"I just want to take my mind off eveyrthing, its been a long, tough season and I just want to enjoy my summer".

Ex-Bluebirds Joe Bennett, Ciaran Brown and Mark Harris also featured in the Oxford team that won at Wembley.