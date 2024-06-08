Ex-Blue shares honest opinion on Enzo Maresca’s appointment

Former Chelsea star Gary Cahill has shared his thoughts on the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club’s new manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues announced the Argentine’s departure last month following just one season in charge, and have moved quickly to appoint Maresca.

The 44-year-old, who guided Leicester City to the Championship title last season has signed a five year contract at Stamford Bridge, and will be under pressure to bring silverware to the club and get the Blues back into the Champions League.

Cahill shares thoughts on Maresca appointment

Maresca becomes the fourth permanent manager at Chelsea since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in May 2022, with their project yet to really get off the ground.

More than any of the previous appointments Maresca has to work out, otherwise heads will have to role in the higher positions as the club.

Cahill has called for new Chelsea boss Maresca to be given time.

Cahill, who himself is no stranger to the pressure and expectations at Chelsea having won the Champions League and Premier League during his time at the club feels Maresca has to be given time.

“Time will tell obviously, like we said lots of times this season and last season, there’s a huge amount of change at the football club at the moment and it takes time,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was a very difficult job for Poch to come into, I really like him, I think he’s a good manager and a great person, but time will tell, and this team and the club at the moment, obviously need a little bit of time to get to the top.”

Time and patience seems to be the common theme coming from the media and former players in regards to Maresca’s appointment, but unfortunately despite saying otherwise they are the two things the new ownership haven’t showed any signs of whatsoever, and there’s no evidence to suggest this appointment will be any different.