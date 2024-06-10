Ex-Blue likens top Chelsea transfer target to Premier League legend

Former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino has likened one of the club’s main summer transfer targets to a Premier League legend.

There’s already been plenty of activity at Stamford Bridge since the season finished with the Blues appointing Enzo Maresca as their new head coach, following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino last month.

Chelsea have also completed their first signing of the window with centre back Tosin Adarabioyo arriving on a free transfer from Fulham to bolster their defensive options.

The Blues are reportedly looking to make four signings this summer, a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker as they look to strengthen the squad in an attempt to get back into the Champions League next season.

Signing a striker should be Chelsea’s biggest priority as they look to find a reliable source of goals and someone to compete with and complement Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson did very well in his first season, scoring 14 Premier League goals and impressing with his all round play, but he would certainly benefit from the competition and someone to help take the goal scoring burden off him.

Sesko is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Chelsea held long term interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but decided against pursuing a deal due to the cost and concerns over whether the Nigerian would suit their style of play.

The Blues have been strongly linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko who has a release clause of £55m, and Cascarino has surprisingly compared the 21-year-old to Ryan Giggs.

“He is 6ft 4in, 6ft 5in, he is a big lad, powerful as well, and he can dribble,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“For someone who is 6ft 5in, he runs with the ball unbelievably, he gets linked to being similar to Haaland, but if you watch him play, he dribbles like Ryan Giggs.

“He will run at people and he will literally go around them, that’s the extraordinary thing he has got.

“I have not seen a 6ft 5in player play like him, I have seen him in wide positions, he is not as traditional as a number 9, but he can certainly go into a deep area and pick up the ball and he will go past people.”

Chelsea have also been linked with a surprise move for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, but the likelihood of that happening appears remote at this stage.