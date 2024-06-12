Ex-Blue believes Gareth Southgate is unsure how to get current ace in the England side

Former Chelsea player Jason Cundy believes England boss Gareth Southgate is trying to find a place in his side for Cole Palmer but doesn’t “quite know how or where.”

Palmer is currently in Germany with the England squad which is no less than he deserves following a superb season, and his 22 Premier League goals and 11 assists saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year.

England kick off their campaign against Serbia on Sunday, and having won the Euros with the under-21 side last summer Palmer will be hoping for success with the senior side.

Should Palmer start at the Euros?

Palmer hadn’t made an England squad before last season, but his fine form for the Blues saw him earn his first call up last November and he made his debut against Malta at Wembley.

The former City man was called up for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March, but didn’t feature due to a knock.

The versatile forward started both of England’s warm up games last week against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland, scoring his first goal for the Three Lions from the spot against Bosnia.

Cundy believes Southgate isn’t sure how to get Palmer in his team.

At the start of the season discussions about whether the 22-year-old should start for England would have been unheard of, but his rise has been meteoric and there’s genuinely a decision for Southgate to make.

Ex-Blue Cundy believes the England boss wants to get Palmer into the side, but he doesn’t “quite know how or where.”

“From what I’ve seen of the games, I think he’s (Southgate) trying to get Palmer in somewhere,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

“He doesn’t quite know how or where, he might bring him off the bench.

“It doesn’t feel the right move to start him ahead of Saka, but this [injury speculation] validates it.

“The games he’s played, Palmer’s looked quite exciting, he’s looked like he might make something happen, he’s earned his stripes the boy.”

Regardless of if Palmer starts or not he will likely have a key role and is a brilliant game changing option to have from the bench, and success in Germany this summer would cap off an incredible season.