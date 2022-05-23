Ex-Bills OT Daryl Williams named possible free-agent target for Raiders

If there is one position on the Raiders that could use still use more talent, it’s right tackle. As we enter the summer, the Raiders are hoping that one of Alex Leatherwood or Brandon Parker can win the job. But neither player is proven and Leatherwood might be the favorite to play right guard as of now.

So is there a veteran on the free-agent market that would be a clear upgrade for the Raiders?

In a recent article by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, he named several veterans that are still available that could help out teams in 2022. One player still on the market is veteran offensive tackle Daryl Williams. Here is a snippet of Ballentine’s thoughts on the former Bills’ tackle:

“While Williams won’t light the world on fire, he represents a high floor and has experience as a guard and a tackle. He’s only a year removed from posting an impressive 79.4 grade at right tackle from PFF in 2020, and he gave up just four sacks and posted a 67.5 grade on 1,172 offensive snaps this past year while splitting time between guard and tackle. He will turn 30 just before the season and has played in every regular-season game over the last three seasons, so health shouldn’t be a concern.”

Williams wouldn’t be a long-term solution for the Raiders, but he would certainly be an upgrade over what they currently have on their roster. At the very worst, he could be the team’s swing tackle if Brandon Parker does win the starting gig.

Keep an eye on Williams over the next few months as his market should begin to heat up.

