Ex-Bengals RB Corey Dillon slams team's Ring of Honor: This isn't 'a popularity contest'

Former Bengals running back Corey Dillon is speaking out against Cincinnati's Ring of Honor selection process.

"That’s garbage," Dillon told The Athletic in an expletive-laden interview published Thursday. "This ain’t a popularity contest. This is football. You are going to put in somebody who is more popular than somebody who got stats?"

The Bengals drafted Dillon out of the University of Washington with the 43rd overall pick in the 1997 NFL draft. The four-time Pro Bowler surpassed 1,000 yards in six out of the seven seasons he played for Cincinnati from 1997-2003 and went on to become the Bengals' all-time leading rusher with 8,061 yards on 1,865 attempts. He spent the final three seasons of his career on the New England Patriots and helped the team win Super Bowl 38 in 2005.

Corey Dillon (28) runs with the ball during a Cincinnati Bengals game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 14, 2001.

The Bengals' Ring of Honor started in 2021 and includes quarterback Ken Anderson, team founder Paul Brown, cornerback Ken Riley, wide receiver Isaac Curtis and offensive tackles Willie Anderson and Anthony Muñoz. Dillon is one of 13 nominees this year – along with wide receivers Cris Collinsworth Chad Johnson – but Dillon said he expects to get "glossed over" by the season ticket holders and suite holders that cast votes.

"I never played this game for a popularity vote. Never have. I played the game to win. And win and win and win again," he said. "I don’t know how this came off about, 'Oh, we like him more.' Who gives a (expletive)?... I’m the most decorated Bengal, period, outside of Anthony Muñoz — much respect; that’s one of my idols. He put in the work. So did both Kens (Riley and Anderson). Other than that, I should have been the next dude on."

Dillon challenged "the whole structure of how they are putting people in," which he said is based on popularity instead of merit. He said the decision should come down to Bengals executives or a selection committee, instead of season ticket and suite holders.

"It’s (expletive) near criminal, what (Bengals Ring of Honor voters) are pulling off, to be honest with you," Dillon said. "Bengals are smart. I give it to them. We will put it in the hands of the season-ticket holders, so they don't have to take that backlash over who the voters are picking. That's (expletive). The (expletive) should come straight from the team. Half these season-ticket holder people never seen half of us play."

He continued: "I'm pretty sure they will put (expletive) Jon Kitna in there before they put me... Matter of fact, Scott Mitchell will end up in that (expletive) before I do."

Dillon holds franchise records for career rushing attempts (1,865), career rushing yards (8,061), most 100-yard games (28) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (four). His 96-yard touchdown run against Detroit in 2001 is the longest rush in team history.

