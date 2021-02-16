Ex-Bengals CB Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested, charged with misdemeanor

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor Monday morning, according to court documents obtained by WCPO.

Jones stands accused of punching and kicking a bouncer until he was unconscious.

The sixth pick in 2005 spent 2010-2017 with the Bengals before announcing his retirement in 2019. He was a superb on-field comeback story headed up by Marvin Lewis, though off-field issues were a major part of his pro career too. His most recent run-in with the law included his accepting a plea deal and serving 10 days in jail for a 2019 arrest stemming from an incident at a casion.

Jones has since gone public talking about the arrest, even appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” and giving his side of the story.

