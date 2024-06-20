Ex Bengal T.J. Houshmandzadeh guarantees in podcast that Chris Henry Jr. will play in NFL

T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) with Willie Anderson during a 2006 game.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh talked about Chad Johnson, Chris Henry Jr., Marvin Lewis, his National Football League career and how his life has evolved since leaving football in the “NFL Players Second Acts” podcast, posted on official NFL sites Wednesday.

He was on the podcast being interviewed by former NFL defensive backs Charles Tillman, who played in the NFL from 2003-15, mostly with the Bears; and Roman Harper, who played from 2006-16, mostly with the New Orleans Saints.

Houshmandzadeh played with the Bengals from 2001-08. Over five years from 2004-08, he averaged 89 catches, nearly 1,000 yards, and over seven touchdowns. He helped the Bengals win the AFC North in 2005, earning their first playoff berth since 1990. In the 2007 season, he was an All-Pro after tying for the NFL lead with 112 receptions, posting 1,143 receiving yards and 12 TDs

He said he was more talkative than Chad Johnson

The hosts asked him about some of his receiving teammates with the Bengals, which included outspoken media star Chad Johnson. Houshmandzadeh said Johnson was mostly business inside the locker room and on the practice field.

“People that know Chad: Chad is quiet,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Chad is really not a talker. I’m probably more of a talkative one. Chris Henry (was) also quiet, may he rest in peace. Peter Warrick would talk a little bit. Kelley Washington would talk a little bit.”

He related a story about running back Lorenzo Neal, who played Cincinnati in 2001-02. He said Neal would challenge players to wrestling matches, betting them $1,000 that he could pin them.

“Neal was 5-10, 5-11 max, wanted to wrestle everybody on the team,” Houshmandzadeh said with a laugh. “He would pin the biggest dudes in 10, 15 seconds, they couldn’t move. He ain’t never pinned me. I got behind him one time, body-slammed him on the ground and ran away. He was not going to leave me alone until he got me back.”

T.J. Houshmandzadeh (84) and Chris Henry, Jr. (15) celebrate a touchdown by Henry in 2006.

He believes Chris Henry’s son will play in the NFL

Houshmandzadeh lives in the Los Angeles area and works out sometimes with Chris Henry’s son, Chris Henry Jr. The son is a wide receiver who played locally at West Clermont and Withrow the past two seasons before moving to the Los Angeles area earlier this year to attend national power Mater Dei.

Henry Jr., class of 2026, has verbally committed to Ohio State but has announced offers from other elite programs in recent months.

“(He) is an animal,” Houshmandzadeh said. “I’ve worked with him a few times. Whoa. He’ll be playing in the National Football League, I guarantee you.”

He's glad Marvin Lewis changed the culture in Cincinnati

Houshmandzadeh joined the Bengals in 2001, two years before Marvin Lewis took over as head coach and began building the Bengals into competitors. Houshmandzadeh said Lewis had a lot to fix.

“When you’re in the locker room, it’s easy to say we should be really good,” Houshmandzadeh said. “It wasn’t until I stopped playing and you really delve into why weren’t we good. It’s the off-the-field, the lack of discipline, the complete lack of respect and structure. The guys on the team, we did what we wanted to do.”

Houshmandzadeh relayed a story about how a starting player (who he did not name) missed the bus to the airport one Saturday afternoon as the team prepared to play a road game the next day. He said the bus went to that player’s house and he was asleep, but was not punished and played the next day.

“When I first got to Cincinnati, we didn’t stay in hotels for home games,” Houshmandzadeh said. “I didn’t drink, but Saturday night before home games, dudes would do whatever they wanted to do. Little things like that matter so much. Cincinnati was the only team I had played for at that time so I didn’t know any better. Coach Lou (Lewis) had to change our mindset, and it takes time.”

T.J. Houshmandzadeh (right) and Chad Johnson (then Ochocinco) at Chris Henry's memorial in Westwego, Louisiana Dec. 22, 2009.

Houshmandzadeh didn’t graduate high school

The former Bengal relayed how he dropped out of high school and joined the football team on a whim at Cerritos College in the Los Angeles area because his best friend was on the team.

He ended up starring as a wide receiver, which earned him a scholarship with Oregon State University and impressed the Bengals enough to stay with them after they drafted him in the seventh round in 2001.

Houshmandzadeh said his coach at Cerritos encouraged him to get his General Educational Development high school equivalency degree.

“When I do talk to kids, I tell them to avoid that part of it,” he said. “You can’t not graduate. Coach told me to get my GED, and that was a blessing. I was lucky.”

He’s determined to be a good father because he never met his

Houshmandzadeh said he has never met his father, and that his mother, while supportive, only went to a handful of his games over time. He and his wife try to be more there for their children.

Houshmandzadeh coaches youth flag football in a league in Los Angeles that Snoop Dogg and the Los Angeles Chargers sponsor. His son is on a team in the league and his 12-year-old daughter plays AAU basketball.

“It’s just us,” he said. “Practices, everybody goes to practices. Everybody goes to games. I guess that’s not common because people say ‘Y’all are here every day.’ We support each other. That’s what we do. We’re invested.”

He believes he retired too soon

Houshmandzadeh, now 46, retired at age 34 after playing nine games with Carson Palmer and the Oakland Raiders in 2011. After leaving the Bengals in 2008, he had a productive season with Seattle in 2009, then had 30 catches in 2010 with Baltimore, helping the Ravens in the playoffs.

Houshmandzadeh said late in his career he had opportunities to stay in the league a little longer, but he didn’t want to play for teams that didn’t have high playoff hopes.

He said adjusting to life without football was hard in many ways, particularly the lack of a structure and a schedule, but he did figure it out quickly.

“I just love football,” he said. “Could be because I didn’t have a father forcing me to play sports, so I naturally gravitated towards it. (My regret) was not playing for bad teams. That was a mistake on my part. I should have done it because I love the game. What happens is you start to watch TV and you hear ‘Go win a Super Bowl, go play for a good team, but they’re in that position because they don’t need me.’

“If you love the game, just play. If you have enough money, don’t let your agent gas you up and say you need to make (more). Just go play. Because when it’s over, it’s over. I’m over it now, but at the time, it was 'Man, I’m better than him.' I could be playing but it’s not happening more.”

How to pronounce his name

Houshmandzadeh reminded viewers that T.J. stands for Touraj, Jr. He was named after his father, who is an Iranian-American. The hosts asked him about a popular fantasy football commercial in which a drafter couldn’t say his name, then they pronounced his name early in the interview, and he said they pronounced it correctly: HOOSH-min-ZAH-duh.

