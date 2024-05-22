Ex-Bellator title challenger Alejandra Lara optimistic about new career chapter: ‘I’m primed for big things’

Alejandra Lara is back in the win column, and she’s feeling good about what’s to come.

The former Bellator title challenger was successful in her first fight since her PFL release earlier this year after the promotion’s acquisition. Lara (10-7) dominated and bloodied her opponent Gisela Luna (5-2) to get a first-round TKO in the headliner of a Combate Global event this past Saturday in Miami.

Lara was a little disappointed she never got to debut for PFL, as she had made major changes in her career and healed several injuries. Either way, the Colombian is proud she showed improvement on Saturday and is confident there’s more to come.

“I wanted to show that I’m evolving, that I’m at another level, and that I’m primed for big things,” Lara told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I think the strategy and game plan worked perfectly. Everything I wanted to do, I was able to do it in less than a minute and a half. I want to return as soon as possible.”

This victory snapped a four-fight losing streak that included two close split decisions under the Bellator banner. Lara, 29, feels everything is coming together in her career and is thankful for her previous setbacks.

“I did miss getting my hand raised, but I’m someone that’s very positive,” Lara said. “After so many losses, some people could break, but this has been my journey, and I’ve learned so much as a fighter. I know I have the level to compete in the big leagues and there’s plenty of career left for me. I’m just starting. That’s how I feel. But I’m starting not as a beginner, I’m ready now.”

Regarding what’s next, Lara only had a one-fight deal with Combate Global. She had a positive experience fighting for the Miami-based promotion, but is keeping her options open. She does, however, hope to fight Combate Global star Lucero “La Loba” Acosta, who was her original opponent, at some point in the future.

“We’re in negotiations everywhere, but I was very happy to fight for Combate,” Lara explained. “I’m looking to keep stacking up wins, and I don’t want anyone easy. It’s not about that. I’m looking for good fights and see what we can negotiate. There are a few offers. I obviously want to fight ‘La Loba,’ but we don’t know how long she’s going to take to heal from her meniscus tear. I’m not going to let that stop me, so I’m seeing what comes through.”

