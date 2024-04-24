Ex-Bellator title challenger Alejandra Lara gets replacement opponent for Combate Global debut

Alejandra Lara has a new dance partner for her first fight since her release from PFL.

The former Bellator title challenger was originally scheduled to take on Lucero Acosta on May 11 at a Combate Global event in Miami. The event and location still stands for Lara (9-7), but she will now meet replacement Gisela Luna after Acosta suffered a fractured meniscus in training.

The news was announced Wednesday by the promotion.

Lara, a long-time contender in Bellator, was released by the PFL in January following PFL’s purchase of Bellator in late 2023. She didn’t get to debut for PFL. The Colombian fighter last fought in February 2023 and is looking to snap a four-fight losing streak.

Lara’s new opponent, Luna (5-1), is coming off a loss to Jady Menezes at a UAE Warriors event last month. The defeat stopped an unbeaten 4-0 start to her MMA career. Luna trains out of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie