Ex-Bellator title challenger Alejandra Lara to headline Combate Global event vs. Lucero Acosta

Alejandra Lara will soon be back in action.

The former Bellator title challenger has booked her first fight since her release after the promotion was acquired by the PFL. Lara (9-7) returns against Lucero Acosta (5-2) in a three-round, women’s flyweight bout that’s set to headline a Combate Global event May 11 in Miami.

Combate Global announced the news Monday, which was also confirmed by MMA Junkie.

Lara was released by the PFL in January after the promotion bought Bellator in November. She wasn’t given an opportunity to debut despite having multiple fights left on her contract. Lara most notably challenged for the Bellator women’s flyweight title in 2018, losing by submission to then-champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. The Colombian fought in Bellator from 2017 to 2023 with her last bout in February 2023 when she lost a split decision to Diana Avsaragova.

On the other hand, Acosta, arguably Combate Global’s biggest name, is currently on a three-fight winning streak. She picked up a second-round stoppage over Manuela Marconetto in her most recent bout back in December.

