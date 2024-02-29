Ex-Bellator star Michael Page disappointed with UFC gloves, but says it won’t matter

Michael Page isn’t too fond of the UFC gloves.

The former Bellator star, who signed with the UFC this past December, recently got a chance to try out the UFC’s gear.

Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) loved the Venum fight kit, but didn’t find the gloves to be as comfortable of a fit.

“The gear was clean,” Page said on “Smack Talk With Sandhu.” “It looked amazing. I put it on and I was like – yeah … wow. I remember taking a picture and a guy was like, ‘This one is going to be for the (EA Sports video) game.’ I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t! I forgot. The game – yeah I’m going to be in the game.’ So that was exciting.

“The gloves, in all honesty: not that good. I was actually disappointed. Comparatively speaking, (they’re) nowhere near as a comfortable (as Bellator’s gloves), to be fair. It’s not going to change anything. I’d fight in kitchen gloves and be fine – literally whatever I need to do. Remember, I fought with no gloves not too long ago, so I’ll figure it out. It’s never going to change anything for me. But yeah, definitely not as snug of fit.”

Page makes his octagon debut against Kevin Holland (25-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC) on the main card of UFC 299 on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie