Ex-Bears quarterback Chase Daniel said he 'really doesn't think we'll have an offseason program'

There aren't a shortage of opinions and predictions when it comes to how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the sports calendar, but so far, the NFL has seen the least amount of damage.

While basketball, hockey, and baseball are all actively missing regular season games at this point, the disruption to the NFL calendar has mainly been limited to restricting free agent visits and work-from-home mandates. With that said, it's only a matter of time before more NFL dates get affected, and the now-remotely-operated NFL draft scheduled to take place April 23rd-25th is the best example of that. It could go far beyond late April, though, as former Bears' QB Chase Daniel addressed (with old friend Nick Williams!) on his 'Chase Chats' Periscope:

Live Video test to get ready for "Chase Chats" on Monday, March 30th at 5pm PT https://t.co/NJHPhaU8Ss — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 30, 2020

Right around the 7:10 mark, Daniel dives into his own informed speculation about what the NFL summer looks like:

It's crazy. As you know, I'm on the NFLPA. So I'm pretty involved with talks that are like, 'When's football [coming] back? And when is it not back?' And I did an interview for the Detroit Free Press last week, and was really just saying that I don't think we're going to have an offseason program. Like, I really don't.

It's proving difficult to have any real sense of timelines when the situation is as fluid as the pandemic has been so far, but it's still interesting to hear someone like Daniel, who clearly has some inside information, speculate that the entire NFL summer will go dark.

The entire conversation with Williams is worth watching, as the two get into what it's like to be back together, but on a new team. And 'Chase Chats' are only going to get more interesting on Monday night, when new QB Nick Foles joins Daniel on the show. This is our life now, embrace it.

