Ex-Bears player Robert Quinn arrested on multiple charges in South Carolina: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robert Quinn, a former defensive end for the Chicago Bears, has reportedly been arrested in Summerville, South Carolina, after a hit-and-run incident where he is accused of driving his truck into several vehicles and then assaulting a person.

Live 5 News WCSC reports that neighbors witnessed Quinn hit four parked cars, a gate and a light post. A woman sitting in one of the cars told the station she approached Quinn following the incident and said he offered to buy her a new car, then struck her across the face.

"He was very belligerent,” Lisa Ball said. "He kept saying, 'Oh don't worry about it, I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new car, let's go to the dealership.' I told him to get off my property, and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once, but twice."

Police said Quinn turned himself in Friday morning and later attended a bond hearing at Summerville Municipal Court where he was given a $155 personal recognizance bond.

Quinn was charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery, four counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle, one count of hit and run of an attended vehicle, and one count of hit-and-run with property damage, according to local reports.

Quinn played in 38 games for the Bears from 2020 to 2022, recording 21.5 sacks, 77 tackles and 31 quarterback hits. He earned Pro Bowl and First-team All-Pro honors in 2021.

The Bears traded Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in October 2022 for a fourth-round draft pick. Quinn played in the 2023 Super Bowl. He is currently a free agent.