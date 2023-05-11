Ex-Bears' Jimmy Graham reportedly hit by a car while bicycling

Jimmy Graham reportedly hit by a car while bicycling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears tight end, Jimmy Graham, recently endured a bicycling accident with a car, according to AJ Hawk.

"You know he's like a professional cyclist?" AJ Hawk started on The Pat McAfee Show. "He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday or two days ago, I got pictures, car turns left, hits him, takes him out. He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him.

"He has a slice on his calf that looks like it had worms growing out of it. Now he has tons of stitches and all of that."

From the conversation in place about Graham's injury, it sounds like he is going to be okay. As Hawk joked, Graham told him he caused more damage to the car than it did to him.

The once NFL tight end is an enthusiast of bicycling, as Hawk explained Graham is a professional in that arena, as well as flying planes. Hawk said Graham used to fly to practice when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Also, according to Hawk, he's an avid sailor and he said he hopes to sail around the world someday. Life after football sounds freeing, as Graham has taken up multiple ventures.

When Graham was one of the game's best tight ends, he played 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent the last two seasons of his career in Chicago with the Bears, before hanging up his cleats after the 2021 season.

Before he joined the Bears, Graham played in Green Bay for two seasons. He became teammates and friends with Hawk, who shared the life update on the show.

He totaled over 8,000 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns over his career. He earned three All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods.

