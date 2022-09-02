Ex-Bears coach an honorary captain at Pitt football game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dave Wannstedt, former Chicago Bears coach from 1993-98, returned to his alma mater Thursday to be an honorary captain for Pitt's football game against West Virginia.

"I haven't been back to Pitt since I left," Wannstedt said on Unfiltered with David Kaplan on Tuesday.

The "backyard brawl" rivalry between Pitt and West Virginia dates back to 1895. The historic brawl between the two east coast schools has brought countless memorable games, including ones which Wannstedt coached.

He coached at Pitt from 2005-10. In 2007, Wannstedt's Pitt team defeated No. 2 West Virginia in a major upset in 2007. In the 100th "backyard brawl," Pitt defeated West Virginia 13-9.

"They're bringing back the backyard brawl, Pitt - West Virginia," Wannstedt said. "It's a rivalry. It's an hour away. The players see each other. I lot of West Virginia alum live in Pittsburgh and vice versa."

The dual is an iconic college football matchup. Pitt holds the overall record in football with a 62-40-4 record over West Virginia in football. They extended their winning record over West Virginia on Thursday, defeating them 38-31.

Wannstedt was not only an honorary captain, he also helped with the coin toss and talked to the players in the locker room. It was a special moment for Wannstedt to return to his alma mater.

"It'll be a big game," Wannstedt said. "We're gonna have a big 'ol party there."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!