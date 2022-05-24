Ex-Bears CB Kyle Fuller agrees to deal with Ravens

Kyle Fuller agrees to deal with Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Fuller is heading home.

Fuller, a Baltimore native, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, the team announced on Monday.

We have agreed to terms with CB Kyle Fuller



The financial terms of the deal were not made available.

A first-round pick of the Bears in 2014, Fuller spent the first six seasons of his career in Chicago. The cornerback tallied 19 interceptions across 96 regular-season games in a Bears uniform. He made two Pro Bowls and was a First Team All-Pro in 2018, when he racked up career highs in interceptions (7) and passes defended (21).

The Bears cut Fuller last offseason to clear salary-cap space, and he joined the Denver Broncos on a one-year, $9.5 million free-agent deal. But Fuller started just 10 of his 16 games with the Broncos as he was benched at one point in the season. He finished 2021 with zero interceptions and four passes defended while playing 71% of Denver's defensive snaps.

Now, the 30-year-old joins a Ravens secondary that already boasts corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom are coming off of season-ending injuries.