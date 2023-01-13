Ex-Bear Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade

Roquan Smith earns first-team All-Pro nod after Ravens trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith is having quite the week.

The former Chicago Bear on Tuesday agreed to a historic deal with the Baltimore Ravens, inking a five-year, $100 million extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history.

Then on Friday, Smith was named to the NFL's All-Pro first team for the first time in his career.

The 25-year-old inside linebacker, who was drafted No. 8 overall by Chicago in 2018, was traded to Baltimore on Oct. 31, right before the trade deadline.

Smith had earned a spot on the All-Pro second team in consecutive seasons in 2020 and 2021, but the Georgia product elevated his game to bookmark his spot among the NFL's elite in 2022.

He played in every game this season, eight for Chicago prior to the trade and nine for Baltimore after his departure from the Windy City. With the Ravens, Smith logged 86 tackles (51 solo), two sacks, one interception and three passes defensed, playing an integral role at the heart of Baltimore's stingy defense, particularly when defending the run.

Baltimore is gearing up to face AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round on Sunday. Though star quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with a lingering knee injury, Smith and Co. will hope their defense can stymie Joe Burrow and Co. to advance to the divisional round.

It will be just Smith's second-career playoff appearance. He had an interception in the Jan. 6, 2019 wild card loss against Philadelphia in his rookie campaign, but did not play in the Jan. 10, 2021 wild card loss against New Orleans due to injury.