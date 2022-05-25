Ex-Bear Greg Olsen wants to 'kill it' before losing FOX gig to Tom Brady

Ex-Bear Olsen wants to 'kill it' before losing job to Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen found great success with the Carolina Panthers after he was traded by the Bears in 2011. He's even found greater success since retiring from the NFL and becoming a FOX NFL game analyst ten years later.

Olsen has worked very hard to become one of the prominent voices of 'FOX NFL Sunday' and is hoping to call Super Bowl LVII next February alongside his good friend Kevin Burkhardt. While Olsen may get the chance to call the game of a lifetime, he will lose his current job to Tom Brady when the legendary quarterback retires from the NFL for good.

Fox Sports and Brady recently agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract to become the lead analyst once he officially hangs up his spikes.

Olsen said he believes Brady will do just fine as an analyst even though he has zero broadcasting experience.

"The biggest thing that I learned is, you know, for so long we all see the game a certain way," Olsen said on the The Dan Patrick Show. "There's a very fine balance calling the games between you don't want to dumb it down and take away from the complex nature that makes football so special and so interesting and why people tune in and the millions to watch it. But you also can't talk on air like I would talk to my coach, or like I would talk to a current player or teammate who understands the language and terminology 'cause you can lose a lot of people.

"I loved pointing out the intricacies of the game and here's what we would call it, and this is what the receiver is thinking in his mind and whatnot. But then also not going overboard that everybody sitting at home drinking a beer on a Sunday is lost."

While it's not official if Olsen will get to call the Super Bowl, he remains optimistic about his broadcast role for the upcoming season.

"Even if I get one year at it, I'm gonna try to kill it," Olsen said. "I'm gonna try to make it a fun season. People tune in really enjoy our broadcast and hopefully Tom plays for a few more years."

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!