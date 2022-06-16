Ex-Bear Dick Butkus on Aaron Rodgers' taunt: 'We'll see who owns who'

Butkus on Aaron Rodgers' taunt: 'We'll see who owns who' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus didnt' take it lightly when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers claimed he still owned the Bears last October.

The quarterback rushed for a touchdown at Soldier Field in the fourth quarter and shouted at Bears fans, "I still own you. I still own you."

Butkus appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Unfiltered with David Kaplan" and said he'd probably need to be detained if he was up against Rodgers in that game.

"I don't understand why every damn Bear doesn't look at that comment and put it in their memory bank," Butkus said. "If I were on the field during the game, well I couldn't do it today, I'd probably get arrested. We'll see who owns who."

While the legendary linebacker cannot physically chase down Rodgers on the field, he definitely sacks the quarterback online from time to time.

Butkus officially joined Twitter earlier this year and even received the blue check mark for verified accounts. The first thing he did was troll Rodgers.

And when Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley broke up in February? Butkus was right there:

for all of you who have asked

i am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 17, 2022

Following the breakup, Rodgers posted a cryptic message on Instagram that made it seem like he was going to retire from football. He thanked Woodley and former Packers teammates for everything they've done for him, however, there was one specific person who was not thanked in the post:

i didnt see my name mentioned in the list of people @AaronRodgers12 thanked and loved but i know he was thinking of me — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) February 23, 2022

How do you think Butkus would have really handled Rodgers if he was playing in the NFL today?

