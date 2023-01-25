Ex-Bear Chris Harris reportedly to Titans for defensive coach spot

Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

The ex-Bear spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders as their defensive backs coach. According to the report, he "remains in play" for defensive coordinator positions around the league.

The Bears requested to interview their alum for a "defensive position" this offseason too.

Harris played with the Bears on two different stints from 2005-2006 and back in 2010-11. He earned second-team All-Pro with Chicago in 2010, following a 70-tackle, five-interception season.

In 2013, he came to the Bears as a defensive quality control coach. When John Fox was hired in 2015, however, he was not retained by the staff.

