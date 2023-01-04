Ex-Bear Andy Dalton, NFL players donate to Damar Hamlin's charity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Support is an understatement.

Since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and fell into critical condition during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, thousands of people have shown their love for the athlete.

People have generously donated to the GoFundMe of his charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation Toy Drive, raising $6.4 million as of Wednesday afternoon.

First and foremost, other NFL players showed their love and support for the safety, who is currently in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Strafford are a few to name, not to mention many fans, celebrities and other members of the National Football League.

Here’s a closer look at who donated:

NFL players, owners and ex-players

New England Patriots

As previously mentioned, Patriots owner Kraft donated. He gave $18,003 to the toy drive on behalf of the Patriots’ organization. In the Jewish faith, the number 18 stands for “chai,” which means life, which is why Kraft chose this number.

Some other Patriots who have donated, each giving $1,000 to the cause, include lineman Lawrence Guy, defensive back Myles Bryant, rookie Marcus Jones and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Patriots safety Devin McCourty donated $2,000 to the charity for children in need. Jason McCourty, Devin’s twin brother who retired in July and played three seasons with the Pats, also donated to the drive.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Tom Brady donated a lofty $10,000 to Hamlin’s toy drive.

Las Vegas Raiders

Longtime Patriots offensive coordinator and current Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels donated $2,500.

Wide receiver Davante Adams donated to the toy drive, as well.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers made a large dent in the donations as well, as quarterback Trey Lance, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey contributed at least $1,000.

Here are some other members from the league who contributed to the charity:

Celebrities

Athletes aren’t the only ones contributing to the charity. Celebrities have also been making a huge dent in the donation fund, including Ciara who donated $13,333 with her husband, Russell Wilson.