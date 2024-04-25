Ex-baseball player Curreri impressing for boys lacrosse

Apr. 25—Just nine months ago, Maksim Curreri was on the diamond, excelling as a baseball player.

After tearing his labrum catching, however — resulting in him not being able to throw — the 14-year-old was left in search of a new spring sport.

When Andover's eighth grade lacrosse team came calling, looking for a goalie, Curreri stepped up to the occasion.

Now a freshman starting on Andover's varsity boys lacrosse team, Curreri has been an impressive storyline for the young season, as the Golden Warriors find themselves entering the week at 3-1 with wins over Xaverian, Central Catholic, and Chelmsford. The only loss was to perennial power St. John's Prep.

"At first, the transition from baseball to lacrosse was really challenging," said Curreri. "It was all about getting the experience, and building up my confidence. To be able to come out here as a freshman and start on varsity is a hard thing to do."

With Curreri being a football player during the fall, and a hockey player during the winter, Andover High coach Bryan Brazill attributes these two sports — and especially his baseball experience as a catcher — to Curreri's early success.

"As a baseball catcher before switching to lacrosse, his hand-eye coordination is off the charts," said Brazill. "He's really green, he's earned these starts, and I couldn't be more proud of Maksim. The team loves him, and it's been great to see."

Guinee continues to shine

When JP Guinee transferred to Andover High from Holderness School, he knew his two years at prep school would prepare him for Merrimack Valley Conference competition back in his hometown.

But the Army commit didn't know things would go quite so smoothly.

Now a senior in his second season with the Golden Warriors, the returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star (26 goals, 20 assists last spring) has taken the local lacrosse scene by storm.

"Coming from a prep school, and it's a totally different culture from public schools," said Guinee. "The transition to Andover was no joke, there's a tough opponent every night, but the team has welcomed me."