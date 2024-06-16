Ex-Barcelona Sporting Director keen on reunion with midfielder

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has just two weeks remaining on his deal, and following 18 years at the club, an exit looks more probable than not. Sporting Director Deco has not necessarily ruled out him staying, but has asked him to wait until the end of July if he wants to remain at the club for their decision, as they feel they will have more clarity on their salary limit situation at that point.

Roberto, 32, feels this is not a wise choice as it would shut down his potential options should Barcelona decide against giving him a new deal. Matteo Moretto reports that Girona, Sevilla, Valencia and most recently Porto have now enquired about him. The Portuguese side have recently appointed former Barcelona man Andoni Zubizarreta as sporting director, who will know him well from their time at the club together. Moretto also noted that he expected more offers from further afield to arrive for him too.

The veteran midfielder is quite entitled to think that if Barcelona really wanted to hang onto him, they could make good on their original plans to sign him to a new two-year deal. His salary is one of the cheapest in the squad, and while he is aware that he would be unlikely to be a key player, he did make some useful contributions this year.