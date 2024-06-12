Ex-Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman doubles down on criticism of Blaugrana

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman on Wednesday opted against going back on his recent criticism of La Liga giants Barcelona.

For those who may have missed it, tactician Koeman grabbed the headlines earlier this week.

As much came by way of his comments in the aftermath of star midfielder Frenkie de Jong being ruled out of the European Championships.

Speaking to the media fresh off as much being made official, Koeman laid the blame solely at the doorstep of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Adamant that his former club mismanaged De Jong’s latest ankle problem, the 61-year-old explained:

“We came to the conclusion that even in the next three weeks, De Jong will not be fully ready. He has a history with this injury. His club took risks before and now we have to pay the price.

“I know that he played when he was not 100% ready.”

During a fresh exchange with the press on Wednesday, Koeman, in turn, was asked if he would like to further clarify his comments, perhaps providing further context to the situation.

The Dutchman, however, turned down the chance, instead assuring that he has no regrets regarding his criticism of Barca:

“My words about Barça mismanaging Frenkie? I don’t regret it. Absolutely not. But I’m done with it too. I’m not going into it any further, because I talked to Frenkie about it well. That’s between us.”

