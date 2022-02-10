Ex-‘Bachelor’ star Matt James hits holy grail of shanks, nails photographer at WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am

This is the Webster’s dictionary definition of a shank.

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is notorious for being raucous, and even the world’s best get nervous while striking their tee shots on the par 3.

So you can imagine how nervous the amateurs get entering that arena, especially ones who aren’t talented players.

Adam Thielen played Wednesday with Brooks Koepka, but he’s a stick, so he probably didn’t feel as many butterflies as Matt James did. James is an ex-‘Bachelor’ star who, judging by the practice swing, doesn’t get out on the track much.

Hopefully, this photographer can still have kids.

Phoenix Open: Leaderboard | Photos

Credit to James, he ran over to see if the photographer was okay and offered a ball as an apology.