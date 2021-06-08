Ex-Athletics DH Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers before Giants series

Ex-A's slugger Davis DFA'd by Rangers before Giants series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everything is bigger in Texas. Well, except for Khris Davis' power.

The Texas Rangers designated the former Athletics DH for assignment on Tuesday ahead of their series against the Giants. Davis, 33, struggled mightily with the Rangers in just 22 games.

Davis was batting .157 with two home runs and five RBI. That's far from who he was the majority of his time with the A's.

The veteran slugger averaged 39 homers with the A's from 2016 through 2019. He even led the majors in home runs with 48 in 2018. But he fell off and hit just .200 with only two homers in 30 games for Oakland last season.

Davis was traded by the A's to the Rangers as part of a five-player deal that brought Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus. At the height of his time with the A's, Davis finished eighth in AL MVP voting in 2018 and 22nd in 2017.

Andrus is batting a lowly .214 and hasn't homered yet for the A's.