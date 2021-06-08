Ex-Athletics DH Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers before Giants series

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dalton Johnson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-A's slugger Davis DFA'd by Rangers before Giants series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everything is bigger in Texas. Well, except for Khris Davis' power. 

The Texas Rangers designated the former Athletics DH for assignment on Tuesday ahead of their series against the Giants. Davis, 33, struggled mightily with the Rangers in just 22 games. 

Davis was batting .157 with two home runs and five RBI. That's far from who he was the majority of his time with the A's. 

The veteran slugger averaged 39 homers with the A's from 2016 through 2019. He even led the majors in home runs with 48 in 2018. But he fell off and hit just .200 with only two homers in 30 games for Oakland last season. 

RELATED: Bassitt explains trash-talking antics, thoughts on bat flips

Davis was traded by the A's to the Rangers as part of a five-player deal that brought Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus. At the height of his time with the A's, Davis finished eighth in AL MVP voting in 2018 and 22nd in 2017.

Andrus is batting a lowly .214 and hasn't homered yet for the A's.

Recommended Stories

  • Is the foreign substance issue a ‘big deal’ for baseball? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the steps MLB is taking to deal with the foreign substance issue on baseballs, and whether or not it will amount to a scandal on the level of steroids or sign stealing. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, and SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets vs. Orioles: David Peterson on mound at 7:05 p.m. on SNY

    David Peterson is on the mound as the Mets face the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Calls for removal of fans as US team attacked with bottles and subjected to homophobic chants during Mexico game

    Mexican soccer federation president says fans will be ejected after first anti-gay slur and will be showed leaving on jumbotron

  • NFL offers $1 million grants for research into opioid alternatives

    The NFL-NFLPA pain management committee announced it will offer $1 million grants for research into alternatives to opioids.

  • Fantasy Baseball Weekend Takeaways: Spin rate debate could have big impact

    Dalton Del Don examines the potential crackdown on foreign substances and offers up some pickups to consider for the week ahead.

  • NCAA track championships begin Wednesday with 5 Charlotte athletes. Here’s the schedule

    After a 2021 season that saw the men’s team win the triple crown of Conference USA cross country, indoor and outdoor titles, five members of the Charlotte 49ers track and field teams will make the journey to Eugene, Ore., this week to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

  • The Wraparound: Golden Knights have ‘frustrated’ MacKinnon, Avs’ top line

    Your daily look at the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Updated 2021 Best-Ball WR Tiers

    John Daigle updates his Best-Ball Wide Receiver Tiers ahead of the 2021 NFL season. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Fantasy Baseball: How have MLB's most-disciplined hitters fared?

    Do hitters who control the strike zone by accumulating walks and limiting strikeouts wind up being fantasy studs? Fred Zinkie takes a closer look.

  • Mets Injury Tracker: Jeff McNeil on track for rehab assignment this weekend

    The latest news and possible return dates for Mets players who are on the IL.

  • UPDATE 2-Pfizer to test COVID-19 vaccine in larger group of children below 12

    Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will begin testing its COVID-19 vaccine in a larger group of children under age 12 after selecting a lower dose of the shot in an earlier stage of the trial. The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain, the company said. Based on safety, tolerability and the immune response generated by 144 children in a phase I study of the two-dose shot, Pfizer said it will test a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age, and 3 micrograms for the age group of 6 months to 5.

  • Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

    President Joe Biden's nominee to oversee vast expanses of public land in the U.S. West was criticized Tuesday by Republicans Tuesday over her past involvement in partisan politics as a longtime Democratic aide and environmentalist. Tracy Stone-Manning, a former chief of staff to former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, has been nominated to serve as director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Senate confirmation for Stone-Manning would mark a stark change for an agency that catered to oil and gas interests under former President Donald Trump.

  • Latest update on Tuukka Rask before Bruins' Game 6 vs. Islanders

    Tuukka Rask didn't finish Game 5 of the Bruins' second-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Monday night, but Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy assumes the veteran goalie will be ready for Wednesday night's Game 6.

  • Golden Retriever puppy only wants to protect newborn baby

    Barkley the Golden Retriever puppy quickly assumes the role of pawtector to the newest addition to this family and won't leave her side while she naps - not even to play outside!

  • Dog of the Day: When will we start buying into a very good Red Sox team?

    Boston is off to a great start, but the odds don't reflect it.

  • McConnell opposes a bill restoring a key part of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, dashing all hope of any congressional action on voting

    The minority leader threw cold water on the bipartisan proposal from Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa Murkowski.

  • Cubs reveal 'Wrigleyville' City Connect uniforms, honoring all 77 Chicago neighborhoods

    The Chicago Cubs became the fourth MLB team to have an alternate City Connect alternate uniform revealed. This one honors the city's 77 neighborhoods.

  • The secret Yankees ballpark inspection that set off the Astros

    An excerpt from "Cheated: The Inside Story of the Astros Scandal and a Colorful History of Sign Stealing," by SNY's MLB Insider Andy Martino.

  • NASCAR issues rules changes to slow and reinforce Cup Series cars at superspeedways

    NASCAR competition officials announced rules changes Tuesday with the intent to slow Cup Series cars by approximately 7-10 mph at superspeedway events. Officials issued the rules bulletin to teams Tuesday afternoon, mandating a smaller tapered spacer for NASCAR’s largest ovals, with the opening reduced from 57/64-inch to 53/64-inch. The rules also remove the wicker from […]

  • Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

    PARIS (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time. After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered. Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times in his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.