Ex-Arsenal striker shocked by Olympic call-up & may not accept

Alexandre Lacazette was taken by surprise when he was called up by Thierry Henry for this summer’s France Olympic squad, and he hasn’t decided if he’ll accept.

Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Montpellier Herault Sport Club (Montpellier Herault SC) at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France on August 19, 2023. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, Daily Cannon covered the news that Alexandre Lacazette had been called up for the summer Olympics, with head coach Thierry Henry naming the former Arsenal striker in his squad list.

But the story has taken a twist since then, with French outlet L’Equipe reporting that the player himself wasn’t aware he’d be called up.

According to the report, Lacazette is digesting his surprise at the inclusion, and he hasn’t decided whether or not to accept.

Lacazette’s club, Lyon, also weren’t aware he’d be called up, but they’re willing to respect the choice of their player.

Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette (L) celebrates with Sael Kumbedi after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) and Toulouse (TFC) at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, central eastern France, on December 10, 2023. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

The reason for Lacazette’s surprise is reportedly because he was a last-minute pick. France tried until the end to convince Kylian Mbappe to join the squad, and they also strongly believed they could call up Antoine Griezmann.

Lacazette was seemingly the backup option, and Henry only called him up when the alternatives fell through.

As a result, the player learned about his call-up at the same time as everyone else, when it was announced to the media.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: William Saliba of France runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and France at Signal Iduna Park on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

In other Olympic news, William Saliba wasn’t included in the France squad amid reports that Arsenal were moving to block the call-up.

The Mirror had previously confirmed that Arsenal could refuse to release Saliba, as the Olympics isn’t recognised by FIFA.

France are playing in the Euros between June 14th and July 14th, with the Olympics taking place from July 24th to August 10th.

Saliba has already been called up to France’s provisional Euro 2024 squad, so allowing him to take part in both tournaments would mean he’d spend the whole summer playing football.

Arsenal would then have to allow Saliba to go on holiday during the first three or four weeks of the 2024/25 club campaign.

Instead, with Saliba barred from Olympic participation, his season will end on July 14th at the very latest.