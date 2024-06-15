Ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell dies aged 54

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54 after a short illness.

Campbell scored 148 goals in 542 appearances across spells with eight clubs during his career.

Everton said earlier this month he became ill in May and was "very unwell" in hospital.

"We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness," said Arsenal.

"Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin."

Everton said: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

"Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev."

Campbell won four major trophies during his time at Arsenal [Getty Images]

After coming through Arsenal's youth set-up, Campbell made his senior debut for the club in 1988, following loan spells with Leyton Orient and Leicester.

He scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Arsenal during their title-winning 1990-91 campaign.

Campbell then helped the Gunners win the FA Cup and League Cup double in 1993, and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

Nottingham Forest signed Campbell in the summer of 1995 and he spent three seasons at the City Ground, scoring 22 goals in 39 games during his final term to help the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Following a short stint in Turkey with Trabzonspor, Campbell made the move to Everton on loan in March 1999, scoring nine times in their final eight Premier League games to help the Toffees avoid relegation.

He was rewarded with a permanent deal that summer, and stayed for more than five seasons.

Campbell's playing career came to an end with spells at West Brom and Cardiff, and after retiring in 2007 he moved into punditry.

His former Arsenal team-mate Ian Wright posted a number of crying emojis on X and images of the pair together during their playing days

Campbell 'a true gentleman'

Forest said they were "deeply saddened" to hear of Campbell's death, and said their thoughts were with his friends and family.

Former Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley, who played alongside Campbell, said: "Life can be so cruel at times.

"Absolutely devastated with news of my ex-Forest team-mate Kevin Campbell's passing. A true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun-loving guy. Thoughts are with all his family and friends. RIP mate."

The Professional Footballers' Association said: "RIP Kevin Campbell, who was loved by so many across football and beyond. Our thoughts today are with his family and friends."