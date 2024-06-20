Ex Arsenal Defender Showers Inter Milan Duo In Praise: ‘One Of The Best Midfielders In Europe, Best Left-Sided Defender In Serie A’

Ex Arsenal Defender Showers Inter Milan Duo In Praise: ‘One Of The Best Midfielders In Europe, Best Left-Sided Defender In Serie A’

Monza defender Pablo Mari feels that Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and defender Alessandro Bastoni are top-level players.

The Spanish former Arsenal and Udinese defender gave his thoughts on the duo while speaking to Spanish outlet AS, via FCInterNews.

Midfielder Barella and defender Bastoni have been pillars of the Inter starting eleven for half a decade now.

Both of the pair joined Inter in the summer of 2019.

And Barella and Bastoni both became important parts of the starting eleven right away.

The two Italian international became key men for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. They both started in the 2020 Europa League final, and were instrumental in winning the following season’s Champions League.

And Barella and Bastoni have only grown in importance to Inter under Simone Inzaghi.

Pablo Mari Full Of Praise For Nicolo Barella & Alessandro Bastoni

This summer at the Euros, Barella and Bastoni are set to be key players for Italy at the Euros.

The two Inter players already showed that in the Azzurri’s group stage opener against Albania.

Both Barella and Bastoni were on the scoresheet as Italy came back from 0-1 down to win the match 2-1 and get their tournament off to the start that they’d have hoped for.

Of midfielder Barella, Mari said that “The first season I played against Barella he was already very good.”

“But he had a margin to grow even more. And this season at Inter he was one of the best midfielders in the league.”

“Barella is one of the best midfielders in the world,” Mari continued.

Then, the Monza defender also gave his thoughts on Inter defender Bastoni.

“Bastoni was already at a high level playing on the left side of a back three,” the Spaniard said.

“On the left side of the defense, he’s the best player in Serie A,” he continued.