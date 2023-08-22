Ex-Arkansas, Houston college basketball player Reggie Chaney dies at 23

Former college basketball player Reggie Chaney, who played for Arkansas and Houston, has died. He was 23.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Chaney was found unresponsive Monday afternoon at his apartment in Arlington, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Arlington police department spokesman Tim Ciesco told the paper that foul play was not suspected, but a medical examiner would determine a cause of death after an investigation.

Chaney, who played forward on Houston’s Final Four team in 2021 and was the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, had recently signed with Athens, Greece, team Psychiko B.C.

“The family of A.E. Psychikou, with a deep sorrow, announces that athlete Reggie Chaney who would become a member of our team, died last night in America, of unknown cause, at the age of just 23,” the team said Tuesday.

Eric Musselman, the head coach at Arkansas, memorialized Chaney on social media.

“The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers,” Musselman wrote.

Chaney was also fondly remembered by former Houston teammate and current New York Knick Quentin Grimes.

“Man, I can’t believe this,” Grimes captioned an Instagram Story photo of the two of them on the court.

Originally from Tulsa, Okla., Chaney played for two seasons at Arkansas after graduating from powerhouse Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev.

After transferring to Houston, he averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 104 games over three seasons. He graduated in May with a degree in liberal studies.

“Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts,” university president president Renu Khator wrote on social media.

Chaney was the son of Chandra Chaney and Reggie Lee. He leaves behind two sisters, Aubrey Lee and Damia Chaney, and a brother, Carter Lee.