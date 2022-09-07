Ex-Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald joins ESPN as analyst

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is joining ESPN as a studio analyst, the network announced Wednesday.

Fitzgerald's first appearance on the network will be on "Monday Night Countdown," the network's pregame show before the Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.

On "Countdown," Fitzgerald will join host Suzy Kolber, with analysts Steve Young, Robert Griffin III and Booger McFarland. He will also appear on multiple telecasts throughout the season.

“I’m elated to have the opportunity to work on the pre-game show with such a highly regarded team and network,” said Fitzgerald in a statement. “I hope to bring a unique perspective on the game that fans will enjoy.”

Fitzgerald retired after the 2020 season, spending his entire 17-year career with the Cardinals, who selected him with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

The 11-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL 100 All Time Team finished his career with 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards, both second on the all-time list behind Jerry Rice. His 121 career receiving touchdowns are good for sixth all-time.

