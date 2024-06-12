Ex AC Milan & England Coach Makes Bold Prediction: ‘Inter Milan Won’t Win Serie A Title Again Next Season’

Ex AC Milan & England Coach Makes Bold Prediction: ‘Inter Milan Won’t Win Serie A Title Again Next Season’

Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello believes that Inter Milan will not win the Serie A title again next season.

Capello spoke on Italian broadcaster Radio Kiss Kiss, via FCInterNews.

He anticipated a more competitive title race in the Italian top flight next season, and made the bold prediction that the Nerazzurri will fail in their title defense.

In the season just gone, Inter didn’t just win the Serie A title. They did so in dominant fashion.

The Nerazzurri finished the campaign nearly twenty points clear of their closest rivals in the table, AC Milan.

This means that it is inevitable that Inter go into next season as the favourites.

However, at the start of the season, Napoli had been in a similar position.

The Partenopei had won the 2022-23 Serie A title – and like Inter this time around, they did so very emphatically.

But Napoli failed in their title defense. In fact, the Partenopei dropped like a stone in the table, all the way down to tenth place at the end of the campaign.

Even betting outlets like Safe Casino would never have anticipated such a shocking title defense from the Campanian side.

Capello Anticipates Inter Will Fail To Win Serie A Against

Of course, it is unlikely that Inter will slide into midtable as Napoli did.

Nevertheless, the Partenopei’s woeful title defense serves as a clear warning as far as taking anything for granted.

For next season, Capello anticipated that “It’ll be a brilliant title race.”

“I don’t think Inter will win it again,” the coach predicted.

“And then I think that Juventus will be right there fighting for it, as with Milan.”

“Hopefully we see a title race that’s decided in the last few matches,” Capello said.

As far as whether Napoli could win the title next season under Antonio Conte, Capello said that “They’ll need a lot of players to recover mentally.”

“If they keep hold of Kvaratkshelia and Osimhen they could always do it. But it will be tough to keep the Nigerian.”