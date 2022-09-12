Ex-49ers teammate drew attention of Kendrick Bourne with this tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the New England Patriots is the lack of playing time Kendrick Bourne received in the team's offense Sunday.

The veteran wide receiver played just two snaps -- the fewest of any offensive player -- in the Patriots' 20-7 Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. One of them was a 41-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, which ended up being New England's longest play from scrimmage.

Bourne was pretty composed after the loss, telling reporters that he's just waiting for his opportunity. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in his press conference that Bourne's light playing time was not a disciplinary decision.

It's truly a bizarre situation, and people around the league have noticed. One example is Jaquiski Tartt, a veteran safety who played with Bourne on the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 through 2020. Tartt, who's currently a free agent, caught Bourne's attention with a tweet posted during the Patriots' game against the Dolphins.

Bourne "liked" the tweet.

Twitter.com/@BournePoly11

It will be fascinating to see how the Patriots use Bourne in Week 2 against a stingy Pittsburgh Steelers defense that dominated Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 1 victory at Cincinnati.

The Patriots offense isn't in a position to essentially bench one of its best wide receivers, not after scoring just a single touchdown against the Dolphins.