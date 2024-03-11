Ex-49ers TE Woerner agrees to three-year Falcons contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Charlie Woerner is headed home.

The tight end, whom the 49ers drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has agreed to terms on a three-year, $12 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency, his agent Alex Essex told ESPN's Michael Rothstein on Monday.

According to his agent, Alex Essex, the Falcons have agreed to terms with TE Charlie Woerner. A three-year deal worth $12 million.@ZachKleinWSB first reported Atlanta's interest. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 11, 2024

Woerner was born in Tiger, Georgia, and played college ball for the Georgia Bulldogs. And now, after four seasons in San Francisco where he emerged as a solid backup to George Kittle, he'll be TE2 behind Kyle Pitts in his home state.

Behind Kittle, Woerner appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the 49ers across the last three campaigns in addition to nine playoff games during that span. The 26-year-old caught 11 passes for 120 yards in 65 game appearances, with seven starts, over his four seasons with the 49ers and played a key role blocking in coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme.

San Francisco drafted tight ends Brayden Willis and Cameron Latu last year, and with Ross Dwelley also a free agent this offseason, the tight ends room will look a bit different next season.

