What ex-49ers TE Vernon Davis misses most about playing in NFL

What ex-49er Davis misses most about playing in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Veteran tight end Vernon Davis is synonymous with the 49ers, having spent 10 seasons with the team, earning two Pro-Bowl selections during his tenure.

While his career has taken off into the acting and entertainment realm, Davis will always miss his days playing on the gridiron, and for one particular reason.

“I think deep down inside me, I’m always going to miss playing the game,” Davis said on The Players' Only segment with Joe Staley and Takeo Spikes, which will air during 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday. “It gave me an opportunity to meet guys like you. You know you’ll meet people, cultivate great relationships and experience that I never would have experienced if it wasn’t for the game.”

One of the highlights of his San Francisco career was when he caught a game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith against the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFC Divisional Round playoffs. It was dubbed “The Catch III.” It was epic.

Davis eventually would be traded to the Denver Broncos, where he was part of the Super Bowl 50-winning team that beat the Carolina Panthers, ironically at Levi's Stadium.

“So, I do miss the game, but most importantly, I missed the locker room, I miss my teammates," Davis said. "I miss waking up in the morning, going in and singing songs with Joe and waking up and Takeo, we eat in the night, you know? Days like that, that’s the stuff that you really miss.”

Davis always has had Staley’s back. Even in a particular event where rumors began to swirl the two were calling out then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and had a “heated” argument during a team meeting. Davis called the rumors blatantly false.

The good memories appeared to wash over those.

“You always have those memories and I have those, those moments right here that I keep close to my heart, but I try to stay so busy, when you’re busy and you have -- you find new things that you really enjoy, you understand that this is what you’re supposed to do at the moment," Davis said.