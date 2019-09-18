Ex-49ers receiver Pierre Garçon selling huge $1.8M San Jose penthouse

Former 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon is looking for a new home in the NFL, and he is selling his old one in San Jose.

The 33-year-old listed his 1,262 square-foot penthouse apartment for $1,788,000 earlier this summer. It sits on the top floor of The Axis, a 22-story luxury apartment complex in downtown San Jose.

The apartment boasts a 32-foot balcony facing west, with a great view of the sunset and nearby SAP Center along the skyline. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse also features floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood finishes, granite countertops and a large walk-in closet in the master suite.

Garcon was one of the first free-agent signings of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's tenures as coach and general manager, respectively. He was limited to just 16 games over two seasons with the 49ers, and San Francisco declined his contract option early in the offseason.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS OF GARÇON'S APARTMENT HERE

(photos via Realtor.com)

