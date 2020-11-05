Ex-49ers receiver Dante Pettis dances at new opportunity with Giants

Pettis dances at new chance with Giants after leaving 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

How does one celebrate the fact they are going to a new team? Well, if it’s 2020, you do it via TikTok.

Wide receiver Dante Pettis was waived by the 49ers on Tuesday, and by Wednesday had been claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. He appears to be very pleased about his new home, though:

Former #49ers’ WR Dante Pettis after finding out The Giants signed him after being released by the Niners via his IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/KOzNZtxpL0 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 5, 2020

We're glad to see Pettis happy, and perhaps a change of scenery will do him good.

Pettis had a lot of potential after being drafted in the second round in 2018, but ended up being a huge disappointment for the 49ers.

He played in five games this season without recording a single reception. And in his last outing with the 49ers, he fumbled on a big kickoff return in the 37-27 loss on Sunday.

Pettis was given plenty of chances and showed promise in his rookie season in 2018 totaling 465 yards, and 10.4 yards per target and five touchdowns. But he fell in coach Kyle Shanahan's dog house in Year 2 and couldn't climb out of it this season.

While he says goodbye to San Francisco, he could find an interesting home for himself as a wideout and punt returner on a rebuilding Giants team.

