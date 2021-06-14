Ex-49ers QB Nick Mullens signs free-agent contract with Eagles

Ex-49ers QB Mullens signs free-agent contract with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Mullens has found a new home.

The former 49ers quarterback has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Monday morning.

Mullens, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent from Southern Miss in 2017. He quickly worked his way up the depth chart and started eight games in 2018.

In his first year as a starter, Mullens completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted 10 times.

Mullens played 10 games last season, starting eight. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards. Mullens tossed 12 TDs in 2020 but was intercepted 12 times as well. He also fumbled the ball six times last year.

The former 49er joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco as QBs in Philadelphia. Mullens underwent successful elbow surgery in late December.

